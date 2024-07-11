Greek coast guard and a Turkish fishing boat collide in the north Aegean. Officials say it’s minor

Officials in Athens say a Greek coast guard vessel has been involved in a minor collision with a Turkish fishing boat in Greek waters off a tiny Aegean Sea islet rock. A coast guard statement says nobody was injured in the incident off Greece’s Zourafa in the northeastern Aegean, and neither vessel appeared to have suffered severe damage. The statement said the coast guard vessel was sent to chase away the Turkish boat that was fishing inside Greek waters. It said the collision was caused by the Turkish captain’s “abrupt change in course.” Zourafa is surrounded by rich fishing grounds.

