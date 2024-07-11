Georgia’s Fulton County approves plan for independent monitor team to oversee general election

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s most populous county, which has had a history of voting problems and was a focus of former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss, has approved a plan for an independent monitor to oversee this year’s general election. The Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections on Thursday considered two proposals and voted to accept one and to reject the other. Board Chair Cathy Woolard says the proposal will now go to the State Election Board for approval. This will be Fulton County’s second consecutive presidential election conducted under the watch of an independent monitor.

