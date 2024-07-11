France’s unions call for strikes to pressure Macron into allowing leftist coalition government

PARIS (AP) — A leader of a major French union has called for mass strikes to pressure President Emmanuel Macron into “respecting the results” of recent legislative elections and allow a leftist coalition to form a new government. The leftist New Popular Front alliance won the most seats in the National Assembly, France’s lower house of parliament, but the election produced no outright majority. Macron has said he’ll wait with naming a new prime minister until lawmakers come up with a “Republican” majority, infuriating the leftists and unions. In an interview Thursday with France Inter broadcaster, CGT union leader Sophie Binet called on supporters to “join rallies” and urged “citizens’ pressure so that the elections’ results are respected.”

