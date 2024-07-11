A boy in Gaza was killed by an Israeli airstrike. His father held him and wouldn’t let go

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — He wouldn’t let go. Nael Al-Baghdadi held his 12-year-old son tight. But it was already too late. Omar, who was playing outside near his home, had been killed in the Gaza Strip by an Israeli airstrike. In the photo made by Associated Press photographer Abdel Kareem Hana after the strike, al-Baghdadi’s eyes are shut. He holds his son, whose small body rests limply in his arms. His right hand and right shirt sleeve are streaked with blood. Grief is etched upon the father’s face, but more than that there is an expression of deep love for the child he has just lost. So much love that he insisted on holding Omar until the child could be taken to his grave.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.