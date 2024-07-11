A 5-year-old child in foster care dies after being left in hot SUV in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 5-year-old Nebraska boy in foster care died after being left for several hours inside a hot SUV, and his foster mother is now facing charges. Omaha officers were called at 5:11 p.m. Wednesday to a beauty salon parking lot. Lt. Neal Nonacci told the Omaha World-Herald that someone saw the boy and contacted police. The child was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police believe the child had been left in the SUV “for an extended period of time.” The boy’s foster mother was arrested and charged with child abuse by neglect resulting in death. The temperature peaked at 86 degrees about an hour before the child was found.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.