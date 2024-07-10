Up to two new offshore wind projects are proposed for New Jersey. A third seeks to re-bid its terms

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Up to two additional offshore wind projects are being proposed for the New Jersey coast, and the developers of a third project that already has preliminary approval want to re-bid its terms. The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities received three bids by Wednesday’s deadline in what was the state’s fourth round of solicitations for offshore wind farms. At least one would be a new project by Attentive Energy, which already has another project with preliminary approval. And one was a request by Atlantic Shores to rebid half of its two-phase project, which has already received preliminary state and federal approvals. No information regarding the third bid was immediately available.

