Poland hopes new NATO training center could prepare Ukrainians living abroad to fight Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — Poland is hoping a new NATO training center in the country can help recruit more volunteers for the fight in Ukraine. A senior Polish security official, Jacek Siewiera, spoke to The Associated Press in Washington on the sidelines of the NATO summit. The new NATO-Ukraine training center in Poland is aimed in part at consolidating NATO support for Ukraine. It’s coming at a time that a possible new Donald Trump presidency has future U.S. support for NATO and Ukraine in some doubt. The training center is meant to teach NATO allies lessons that Ukraine has learned fighting Russia, such as the use of cheap civilian drones.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.