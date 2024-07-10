Inert grenades at a Hawaii airport cause evacuation after being found in a man from Japan’s bag

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Operations at Hawaii’s Hilo International Airport were halted when security screeners spotted two items that looked like grenades in a bag belonging to a man from Japan. Police say officers evacuated the terminal area Tuesday morning. A bomb squad determined the grenades were inert, and airport operations resumed about an hour later. Police arrested a 41-year-old man from Kanazawa, Japan, on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening. Police say he was taken to an east Hawaii detention facility and then released pending investigation.

