Biden administration to tax foreign-made steel and aluminum imports routed through Mexico

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum shipped from Mexico that were made elsewhere. It’s an attempt to stop China from avoiding import taxes by routing goods through one of the United States’ closest trading partners. The tariffs will be levied as part of an agreement with Mexico through a section of the Trade Expansion Act that applies to imports that could threaten U.S. national security. There will be a 25% tariff on steel not melted or poured in Mexico and a 10% tariff on aluminum. The move is a clear political shot ahead of November’s election at Donald Trump for not addressing this loophole during his presidency.

