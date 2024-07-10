Baltimore bridge collapse survivor recounts fighting for his life in NBC interview

BALTIMORE (AP) — The only person who survived falling from Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge during its catastrophic collapse says he watched in horror as his coworkers, friends and relatives plunged to their deaths. Julio Cervantes Suarez described the disaster in an exclusive interview with NBC News that aired Wednesday evening. He described fighting for his life after his truck tumbled into the Patapsco River. He was part of a roadwork crew filling potholes on the bridge when a massive cargo ship lost power and crashed into one of its supporting columns on March 26. Six people died in the collapse, including Cervantes Suarez’s nephew and brother-in-law.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.