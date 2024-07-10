At least 261 people have died in El Salvador’s prisons under anti-gang crackdown, rights group says

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — The human rights organization Cristosal says at least 261 people have died in prisons in El Salvador during President Nayib Bukele’s 2 1/2-year-old crackdown on street gangs. Since 2022, Bukele’s government has rounded up 81,110 people and accused them of being gang members, often based on a person’s appearance or where they live. The rights group said in a report that, as of April 15, 88 of the 261 deaths “may have been the result of a criminal act.” It said 87 of the deaths were due to illnesses, 14 were apparently “acts of violence” and no cause could be immediately identified for the other 72.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.