Phoenix woman sentenced for smuggling and assaulting a federal agent

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A woman pleaded guilty to smuggling and assault of a federal officer, according to the United States District Attorney's Office District of Arizona.

Shatasia Emony Sanders Taylor, 25, was sentenced to 27 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

The Attorney's Office says Border Patrol agent saw Taylor picking up undocumented migrants in a desert near Bisbee on February 7, 2023. An agent approached her vehicle and reached his arm through the passenger door, when Taylor hit the gas pedal, dragging the agent for several hundred feet, says the Attorney's Office. Three more undocumented migrants were found in the backseat of Taylor's vehicle.