Gunmen kill a Mexican fisheries leader who complained of drug cartel extortion and illegal fishing

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican fisheries industry leader who complained of drug cartel extortion and illegal fishing has been shot to death in the northern border state of Baja California. Authorities said Tuesday that gunmen killed Minerva Pérez, the head of the state’s fishing industry chamber. The state prosecutor says Pérez was shot several times in a direct assassination attack. The slaying in the port city of Ensenada on Monday came just one day after Pérez complained of widespread competition from illegal fishing. But in the previous months, Pérez had also complained that drug cartels are extorting protection payments from fishing boats, distributors, truck drivers and even restaurants.

