A woman who received a pig kidney transplant plus a heart pump has died

WASHINGTON (AP) — A woman who received a pig kidney transplant has died. Lisa Pisano received both the kidney and an implanted device to pump her failing heart in April at NYU Langone Health. Her heart medications damaged the pig kidney, forcing doctors to remove it 47 days later and return her to dialysis. The hospital says she eventually entered hospice care and died Sunday. An earlier pig kidney recipient at Massachusetts General Hospital also died a few months afterward. Still, doctors learning from these experimental surgeries hope to begin clinical trials of pig organs next year.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.