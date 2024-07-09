2 people were injured in shooting outside a Virginia mall. They are expected to survive
MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — Authorities in northern Virginia say two people have been injured in a shooting outside a shopping mall but are expected to survive. Police in Prince William County say in a statement that the shooting occurred in a parking lot at the Manassas Mall around 2 p.m. Tuesday. Two groups apparently had an altercation, and shots were fired. One victim was taken to the hospital with a lower body wound. Another had an upper body wound. Police stopped a car nearby and detained some people but were still sorting out who was involved. The shooting did not appear to be random, and police said there was no ongoing threat.