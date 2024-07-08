Organizers of recall targeting a top Wisconsin Republican appeal to court
Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Organizers of the effort to recall a top Wisconsin Republican have appealed the bipartisan state elections commission’s rejection of their petitions in court. Recall organizers filed their appeal in Dane County Circuit Court on Friday, after their effort to recall Assembly Speaker Robin Vos effort failed. The court will need to decide whether organizers submitted enough valid signatures on time to force a recall election. If successful, Vos would only be removed from office for the remainder of the calendar year. Recall organizers targeted Vos after he refused calls to decertify President Joe Biden’s narrow win over former President Donald Trump in the state.