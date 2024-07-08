Belarusian authorities are forcing political prisoners to publicly repent to be freed, activists say

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Human rights activists say Belarusian authorities are setting unacceptable conditions for the release of political prisoners, including writing a public statement of repentance. Monday’s accusation comes just days after President Alexander Lukashenko promised to release those who are seriously ill and those swept up during the 2020 mass protests against his rule. So far, about 18 prisoners have been freed, some under an amnesty while others were pardoned. Those who were pardoned had to first request a pardon in which they admitted their guilt and publicly repented. The human rights center Viasna says some political prisoners have refused to write such a letter as they do not believe they are guilty.

