All rail cars carrying hazardous material have been removed from North Dakota derailment site

BORDULAC, N.D. (AP) — All of the rail cars that contained hazardous materials have been removed from the site of a train derailment in North Dakota, and a CPKC official says all hotspots from the resulting fire have been extinguished. Railroad spokesman Patrick Waldron said in an email that track repairs were completed early Monday, and rail traffic has resumed following track safety inspections. No one was injured in the derailment before dawn Friday that knocked 29 CPKC train cars off the tracks in a marshy area surrounded by farmland. Officials briefly issued a shelter-in-place notice Sunday after air monitors detected low levels of anhydrous ammonia. It was later lifted.

