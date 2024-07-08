A Kenyan court says 2022 shooting death of a Pakistani journalist by police in Nairobi was unlawful

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Kenyan court has ruled that the 2022 shooting death of a Pakistani journalist by police in Nairobi was unlawful and unconstitutional. The court in Nairobi on Monday also faulted Kenya’s attorney general and the prosecutor for laxity in investigating the shooting of Arshad Sharif, after police opened fire at his car at a roadblock checkpoint. Sharif’s family has accused an elite Kenyan police unit of intentionally killing Sharif. The 50-year-old journalist had fled Pakistan earlier that year to avoid arrest at home on charges of maligning Pakistan’s national institutions. Kenyan authorities are still investigating the killing.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.