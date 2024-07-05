YFD reminds locals of proper firework disposal

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Staying with the fireworks theme, the Yuma Fire Department (YFD) sends a reminder to be careful when handling all fireworks.

Fireworks, even if they are not used, can still be highly dangerous and start fires if not handled properly which is why yfd recommends grabbing some water to stay safe.

“Just becuase the firework has already been expended it doesn’t mean that it’s not still smoldering inside," said David Padilla the YFD PIO.

That's because, inside the box there could be a small ember, smoldering, or unexploded round that did not go off.

It is recommended that you soak fireworks in water for at least 24 hours before throwing them away.

“A lot of the chemicals that we use in fireworks that are used in the design and creation of fireworks can burn for a long time and so we want to give like we over exaggerate the time that we put them in water just to make sure they are completely extinguished, there’s not chance of them rekindling and reigniting," Padilla.

And they also have a recommendation for wanting to keep unused fireoworks.

“We want you to store those in a safe environment put them somewhere where they’re not going to be around any heat source not anywhere where they might be handled by children or found, secure them in a good location," said Padilla.

YFD would also like to remind people fireworks are only legal if they stay on the ground and they do not explode or shoot into the air and remember to properly dispose of fire hazards.