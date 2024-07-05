Masoud Pezeshkian, a heart surgeon who rose to power in parliament, now Iran’s president-elect

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The stances of Iran’s President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian reflect the dualities of being a reformist politician within Iran’s Shiite theocracy. They are always pushing for change but never radical reforms to the system overseen by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. After becoming Iran’s 69-year-old president-elect on Saturday, Pezeshkian now must convince a public he can uphold his promises. Iranians have been angered by years of economic pain and bloody crackdowns. Pezeshkian has suggested he wants better relations with the West, a return to the atomic accord, and less enforcement of the hijab law.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.