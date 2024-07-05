Mali’s army and Russian mercenaries accused of killing dozens of civilians in Kidal region
BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Civil society groups and community members in northern Mali say that Malian soldiers and mercenaries from the Russian Wagner group have killed dozens of civilians during a military operation in the Kidal region. The Malian army says it is unaware of the alleged killings, but says military operations are taking place throughout the country. Violence against civilians has increased dramatically since the junta that seized power in Mali following a coup in 2020 broke off a peace agreement with Tuareg rebel groups last year.