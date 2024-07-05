Kenya’s president apologizes for arrogant officials and promises to act against police brutality

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s President William Ruto has apologized for the “arrogance and show of opulence” by legislators and ministers from the ruling party. He also promised Friday to take action against “rogue” police officers who shot at unarmed civilians during last week’s deadly protests and storming of parliament over plans to hike taxes. Ruto said public speaking was “difficult” and some people make “mistakes” for which he takes responsibility and promised change in the conduct of officials. The president was hosted on the social media platform X by popular social media influencer Osama Otero, who said he was abducted on the night of the protests.

