July Fourth shootings kill at least 8, wound more than 2 dozen

Shootings around the Fourth of July killed at least eight people, including a 10-year-old girl in Cleveland, while police were investigating other gun violence across the country that injured more than two dozen people. In Philadelphia, police say a man riding in a passing car fired several shots at a group of people Thursday night, killing a 19-year-old man and wounding six others. On Cleveland’s West Side, officers responding to reports of shots fired found the 10-year-old girl Thursday night. In Chicago, 14 were injured in shootings that happened 90 minutes apart in the Little Italy and Austin neighborhoods. No arrests have been made in any of the shootings.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.