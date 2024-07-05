How Labour beat the Conservatives in Britain after 14 years, by the numbers

LONDON (AP) — Great Britain’s Labour Party has defeated the Conservatives in a historic parliamentary election. Here’s a breakdown of the numbers. Labour has won 412 seats of the 650 seats in the lower house of Parliament. That’s a 63% majority. Meanwhile, the Conservatives have 121 seats. It’s the smallest number in the party’s two-century history. Labour’s landslide brought a new party to power for the first time in 14 years. Parliament had been led by the center-right Conservatives since 2010. Labour and Conservative candidates were barely able to muster 60% of votes cast. The other votes went to candidates of different political parties.

