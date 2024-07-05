Fire near Avenue B and 24th Street

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) says the fire started around 9 a.m. Friday morning.

The home near Avenue B and 24th Street suffered damage mainly to the garage and attic.

A neighbor told us the fire started because someone threw away fireworks, however YFD says the fire is still under investigation.

“Our crews are working to find out what happened we do have investigators still working it sounds like the fire was in the attic and mostly in the garage although there was smoke damage to the rest of the house," said David Padilla the YFD PIO.

No one was injured and the family of the house is staying elsewhere during the investigation.