El Centro celebrates 4th of July

EL CENTRO.Calif(KYMA,KECY)- The city of El Centro and the V.F.W post 9305 celebrating the holiday.

Many residents and Imperial County veterans met at Bucklin park for a small celebration.

During the event guest speaker Ryan Romes who served on nine various warships and fighter attack squadrons spoke about the dedication and courage those who have served our country.

“I give thanks to the United States of America. It is the land of opportunity, no promises made. All it is... is to give you the right to seek your own life path in your own matter in the desire you wish to go," said Edward Castillo Rubio, V.F.W service officer.

The city of El Centro wishes the valley a happy and safe 4th of July.