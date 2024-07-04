Skip to Content
New chamber of commerce set to open

Published 1:05 PM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A new chamber of commerce that will help people with their business is in the works.

Chamber of Commerce Greater Imperial Valley located in Brawley will soon open its doors.

“There are a lot of impacts that are coming our way especially with Lithium development and businesses are going to be able to capitalize on Lithium development and enhance their businesses and grow economically as growth and networking and organizational skills," said Joseph Salazar, CEO and Founder chamber of commerce greater imperial valley.

The new chamber of commerce is set to open by the end of September or beginning of October.  

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

