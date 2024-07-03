When should a kid start riding a bike? If it’s a balance bike, you might be surprised how young

Those miniature bikes with no pedals seem to be everywhere these days, and the kids riding them are getting younger and younger. So it begs the question, at what age should children learn to ride a bike? Experts recommend starting with those so-called balance bikes at a younger-than-expected age, possibly even less than a year old. Annie Pezalla, a professor of human development at Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota, says kids can try them in a safe space once they’re able to take a few steps while holding onto something. Studies show that balance bikes teach balance in ways that training wheels don’t. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends switching to a pedal bike around age 4.

