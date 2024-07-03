UN rights chief appeals to voters not to scapegoat migrants and refugees as elections loom

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights chief has warned about rising hatred and discrimination around the world in a “mega-year for elections.” He has called on voters to put rights of others in mind when they cast their ballots. Volker Türk made the call with major elections looming in places like France and Britain this week, and in the United States and Germany later this year. He said immigrants, refugees and other foreigners have been “scapegoats” for some political parties.

