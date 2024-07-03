Turkey summons German ambassador to protest criticism of Demiral’s goal celebration at Euro 2024

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — A controversial gesture made by Turkey player Merih Demiral at soccer’s European Championship has ignited a diplomatic brouhaha between the country and host nation Germany. Turkey has summoned the German ambassador to protest German interior minister Nancy Faeser’s condemnation of Demiral’s goal celebration the night before. Demiral scored both goals Tuesday in a 2-1 win over Austria to earn Turkey’s place in the quarterfinals. After scoring the second goal he made a sign with each hand that is used by Turkish nationalists and associated with the Turkish ultra-nationalist Gray Wolves group. Faeser urged UEFA to punish the player for making the gesture.

