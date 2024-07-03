New Dutch leader pledges to cut immigration as the opposition vows to root out racists in cabinet

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof is pledging to work hard at cutting immigration, one of his new goverment’s main aims. Schoof said Wednesday in his first speech to parliament that immigration “is the crux of the matter, no matter how you look at it.” The anti-immigration party of firebrand Geert Wilders won the largest share of seats in last year’s Dutch elections. Schoof is not a member of any political party but intends to implement the four-party coalition’s program. Opposition politicians wasted no time in criticizing his new government. One believes that some cabinet members are racist and plans to submit a non-confidence motion.

