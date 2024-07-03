After years-long effort, IndyCar is ready to unveil its hybrid engine system this weekend in Ohio

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — IndyCar will unveil its hybrid engine system this weekend at the Mid-Ohio race track. It has been a joint effort involving IndyCar and engineers from Chevrolet and Honda, the two engine suppliers for the series. Each took on a different piece of the hybrid system to develop. The system has gone through extensive testing and IndyCar is confident in its product. Drivers will need to learn when to deploy quick, powerful energy boosts that provide about 120 extra horsepower, pushing the total for IndyCar engines over 800 for the first time in decades.

