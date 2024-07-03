A simple recipe for Caesar salad on its 100th birthday
Associated Press
It’s 100 years since the Caesar salad is said to have been invented on the Fourth of July at a restaurant in Tijuana, Mexico. Over the years, it’s been flexible enough to accommodate a wide variety of toppings and ingredients. For her recipe, AP food writer Katie Workman takes her lead from a Caesar dressing created by Brooklyn restaurateur Frank Falcinelli. It relies on mayonnaise, which has cooked eggs built in, so no worries about using raw egg yolks. Even if you think you don’t like anchovies, Workman suggests trying a small amount. They give Caesar dressing its inimitable flavor. She suggests topping the Caesar salad with sliced chicken, grilled salmon, tuna steak, or poached or grilled shrimp. Or roll it in a wrap. And wish it Happy Birthday.