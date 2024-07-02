Yuma County receives update on major projects

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Yuma County is planning on spending $250-million on over 100 projects over the next five years.

The projects for the next year are set to cost a little over $130-million, with four in particular standing out.

“We need to get these things out to bid quickly because inflation or whatever it is that is happening in the building industry is starting to create a lot of discrepancies on budget," said Yuma County Board of Supervisor District 4 Tony Reyes.

According to the Capital Improvement Plan FY2024/25 the new county administration building is set to cost over $30 million, the renovated courthouse is just over $2.5 million, the health department over $11-million, and the U of A Cooperative Extensive Relocation over $5-million.

The administration building is expected to open sometime in the fall of next year.

The county’s budget director, Tony Struck, explains why investing in newer buildings is so essential.

“It’s important to invest in the future of the county and we want to make sure that we have facilities and services that are available for the county so that we can meet our responsibilities," said Struck.

The county shares how else these renovations will improve our area.

“We’re going to have a state of the art building that will be improve our downtown district and we’ll also have a lot of energy efficiencies and efficiencies for the residence of Yuma County," said Struck.

The courthouse is also looking to be renovated as a new area for the Justice Court, which is in the beginning stages.