Venezuela’s opposition coalition welcomes President Maduro’s plan to jumpstart dialogue with the US
Associated Prees
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s main opposition coalition has welcomed President Nicolas Maduro’s announcement about his intentions to jumpstart negotiations with the United States this week. Omar Barboza, who is the executive secretary of the U.S.-backed Unitary Platform coalition, told reporters on Tuesday that the alliance sees Maduro’s openness to dialogue only weeks away from Venezuela’s highly anticipated election as a positive sign. Maduro said on Monday that his plans to resume negotiations with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Maduro described the dialogue as “urgent” during his weekly TV show. The U.S. government on Tuesday would not confirm any planned negotiations.