Seattle plastic surgery provider accused of posting fake positive reviews must pay $5M

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle-area plastic surgery provider accused of threatening patients over negative reviews and posting fake positive ones must pay $5 million to the state attorney general’s office and thousands of Washington patients. The Seattle Times reports that a federal consent decree filed Monday resolves a lawsuit brought by state Attorney General Bob Ferguson. The complaint accused Allure Esthetic and owner Dr. Javad Sajan of violating state and federal consumer protection laws by posting fake reviews and forcing patients to sign nondisclosure agreements that banned them from posting anything negative. An attorney for Allure Esthetic said in a statement that the decision to settle the lawsuit was not easy but that the practice is pleased to have resolved the case.

