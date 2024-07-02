Hezbollah’s deputy leader says group would stop fighting with Israel after Gaza cease-fire

BEIRUT (AP) — The deputy leader of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah says the only definite path to a cease-fire on the Lebanon-Israel border is a full cease-fire in Gaza. Hezbollah’s deputy leader, Sheikh Naim Kassem, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that his group’s participation in the Israel-Hamas war has been as a “support front” for its ally, Hamas. He said: “If there is a cease-fire in Gaza, we will stop without any discussion.” But, he said, if Israel scales back its military operations without a formal cease-fire agreement and full withdrawal from Gaza, the implications for the Lebanon-Israel border conflict are less clear.

