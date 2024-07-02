Skip to Content
News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps to continue rising throughout the area

KYMA
By
today at 3:19 PM
Published 3:26 PM

Temps could hit as high as 120 degrees in certain portions of the Desert Southwest, as winds continue to play a factor as well

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Temperatures continue to bring heat alerts to the Desert Southwest, including a excessive heat warning for Yuma County, and an excessive heat watch for Imperial County.

Winds are also expected to stay gusty throughout Yuma County over the next week, while less will likely be coming for the Valley.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content