FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps to continue rising throughout the area

Temps could hit as high as 120 degrees in certain portions of the Desert Southwest, as winds continue to play a factor as well

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Temperatures continue to bring heat alerts to the Desert Southwest, including a excessive heat warning for Yuma County, and an excessive heat watch for Imperial County.

Winds are also expected to stay gusty throughout Yuma County over the next week, while less will likely be coming for the Valley.