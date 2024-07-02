Billy Harris’ tennis journey goes from Isle of Man to van life in Europe to Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) — It’s all about the journey for tennis player Billy Harris. Harris lost his Wimbledon debut on Tuesday but he’s won over some fans at the same time. That’ll happen when your back story involves leaving home on the Isle of Man to live out of a van while playing tennis tournaments around Europe. Making his Grand Slam debut at the age of 29, Harris lost to Jaume Munar 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. Earlier in his career, Harris spent more than three years driving his Ford Transit van around Europe to save money while playing in lower-level tournaments.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.