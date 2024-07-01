Richardson, McLaughlin and Lyles set to lead the Americans to a big medal haul at Olympic track

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Olympic track trials ended on a high note. Or, make that a low note. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lowered the world record once more in her signature event, the 400-meter hurdles. With her run of 50.65 seconds, she put herself up there with Noah Lyles and Sha’Carri Richardson as a fantastic bet to bring home a medal or two for the U.S. from the Paris Olympics. Now that the U.S. team is largely locked in, it’s easier to predict where its medals might come from. The U.S. won 26 at the last Olympics, but could reach into the low 30s in Paris.

