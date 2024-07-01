Groom shot in the head by masked gunman during backyard St. Louis wedding

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man is in critical condition after being shot in the head by a masked gunman during his wedding. Police told KSDK-TV that two masked gunmen entered the bride’s backyard early Saturday as guests were still celebrating a small Friday ceremony at her home. Her sister says two armed men wearing ski masks ordered people not to move. Police say a gunman shot the groom, 32-year-old Manuel Gonzalez. Then the robbers fled. The bride’s sister says Gonzalez is fighting for his life in the hospital. No arrests have been made.

