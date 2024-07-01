Campaign to get new political mapmaking system on Ohio’s ballot submits more than 700,000 signatures

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Backers of a proposal to change Ohio’s troubled political mapmaking system have delivered hundreds of thousands of signatures needed to make the statewide ballot this fall. Citizens Not Politicians dropped off more than 700,000 petition signatures Monday. They needed to collect roughly 414,000 valid signatures by Wednesday’s deadline. The group’s amendment aims to replace the current Ohio Redistricting Commission with an independent body selected directly by citizens. Elections officials now can begin the verification process, which would get the proposal onto the Nov. 5 ballot.

