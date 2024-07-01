A car hits pedestrians in central Seoul, killing 9 and injuring 4

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Emergency officials in South Korea say a car has hit pedestrians in central Seoul, killing nine people and injuring four others. South Korean media reported the passenger car drove in the wrong direction and collided with two other cars just before hitting the pedestrians on Monday evening. The reports say the driver in his late 60s spoke of a sudden, unintended acceleration. He was detained, media reported. Seoul police did not immediately confirmed the reports.

