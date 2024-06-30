Man dies in canal; robbed a store

EL CENTRO.Calif(KYMA,KECY)- Officers say they still don’t know if the man was speeding the day he crashed into a canal and died last Saturday.

The el Centro police department confirmed that a 38-year-old man who crashed at a canal and died had stolen a bike from the "Tractor supply" store that located on Bradshaw and Waterman avenue.

El Centro police say several witnesses saw the man stealing the bike but by the time police arrived he had left the store.

The California Highway patrol says they later received a call that the same man had crashed into the central main canal. "For unknown reasons and reasons that are still under investigation, the driver of the Titan failed to notice a canal up ahead of his location and collided into the canal," said Arturo Platero, California Highway patrol.

The California highway patrol says they still don’t know the cause of death.

Unfortunately, the driver of that truck was not wearing a seatbelt and come to his injuries there at the scene... the truck was inside the canal but it was not fully submerge," said Platero

The case is under investigation.