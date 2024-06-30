Skip to Content
News

Above normal temperatures will persist through the week

MGN
By
Published 4:09 PM

YUMA.Ariz (KYMA,KECY) - Shower and thunderstorm activity will increase this afternoon and evening across much of southern Arizona, with the best chances of rain extending from Phoenix eastward.

Daily rainfall chances will last into Wednesday, with potential activity becoming focused over higher terrain locations. High pressure will usher in a period of drying later this week, with rain chances becoming more muted by the 4th of July.

Above-normal temperatures will persist through the week, with excessive heat conditions impacting parts of southeast California and the Lower Colorado River Valley.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content