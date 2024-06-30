YUMA.Ariz (KYMA,KECY) - Shower and thunderstorm activity will increase this afternoon and evening across much of southern Arizona, with the best chances of rain extending from Phoenix eastward.

Daily rainfall chances will last into Wednesday, with potential activity becoming focused over higher terrain locations. High pressure will usher in a period of drying later this week, with rain chances becoming more muted by the 4th of July.

Above-normal temperatures will persist through the week, with excessive heat conditions impacting parts of southeast California and the Lower Colorado River Valley.