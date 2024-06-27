Wisconsin Elections Commission rejects recall attempt against state’s top Republican

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission has rejected an effort to force a recall election of the state’s top Republican after determining that not enough valid signatures were collected. The vote Thursday by three Republican commissioners and one Democratic commissioner means Assembly Speaker Robin Vos will not have to stand for a recall election unless a court intervenes. Vos was targeted for recall by fellow Republicans and supporters of former President Donald Trump. Recall organizers targeted the longest-serving Assembly speaker in Wisconsin history after he refused calls to decertify President Joe Biden’s narrow win in the state.

