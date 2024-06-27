US Sen. Dick Durbin, 79, undergoes hip replacement surgery in home state of Illinois

CHICAGO (AP) — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois has undergone hip replacement surgery and will remain in his home state until he’s cleared by his doctor for travel to Washington. The Democrat’s office says the surgery was performed at RUSH University Medical Center in suburban Oak Brook. Durbin says he’s grateful for a successful procedure and he looks forward to a speedy recovery and being able to climb the Capitol steps soon. Durbin was first elected to the Senate in 1996. He’s the Senate’s No. 2 Democrat and serves as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.