Ukraine’s president urges EU leaders to make good on their arms promises

BRUSSELS (AP) — Ukraine’s president is calling on European Union leaders to make good on promises to provide military equipment to his war-ravaged country. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made the call at an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday, just days after the bloc launched membership talks with Ukraine. Zelenskyy said he would discuss his country’s needs with the leaders, notably “the urgent things -– air defense, that is one.” He thanked countries that have pledged equipment and ammunition but underlined that “we need them urgently on the battlefield.” Russian forces are seeking to press their advantage before new Western military aid gets to Ukrainian troops on the front line.

