Steve Van Zandt gets rock star treatment in new documentary

NEW YORK (AP) — As a musician, writer, producer, actor, and activist, Steve Van Zandt has expressed himself artistically in many ways for more than 50 years and now he has his own documentary, “Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple.” Despite his head scarves and psychedelic style, being an E Street Band rock star with a beloved role on “The Sopranos,” the humble Van Zandt calls himself a “paradox” who hates being the center of attention. “Disciple,” with interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney and other rock royalty, tells Van Zandt’s story not only as a musician and actor, but also an activist who led a successful campaign against apartheid.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.